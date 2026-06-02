Chesapeake's Tapp taking new Commanders' role in stride

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- It's been somewhat of a whirlwind offseason for Chesapeake native Darryl Tapp.

The Deep Creek High School product was reassigned by the Commanders from defensive line coach to assistant defensive line coach, but he's taking it in stride. With a smile on his face as always after Tuesday's OTA in Ashburn, Tapp said you have to move on fast in the NFL.

"There are only 32 assistant d-line coaching jobs in the world and I have one of those," he noted. "I take that with pride, I'm still going to attack my work the same way and I get to work with a bunch of great guys on the staff and great guys in the locker room."

Tapp says head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters have always been clear and up front with him. The former Hornet and Virginia Tech star is all-in when it comes to working with the new staff members leading the defensive charge.

"The relationship I'm building with Coach Deronte (Jones) and Coach (Eric) Henderson has been really good," Tapp said. "It's another challenge. It's a new journey. I'm happy for it and happy to be rocking here."

The Hampton Roads product continues to rock close to home. This is Tapp's third year on Washington's staff, the closest NFL team to Chesapeake and being able to work just up to road from his home town never gets old.

"I don't take it for granted at all," he said. "I'm living a childhood dream. I got to do it as a player, now I'm having a chance to do it as a coach. I'm loving the opportunity."

And he seems to always have some company from the 757 in the building. Lake Taylor graduate Jalyn Holmes was in Tapp's defensive line room the last two seasons and 2026 finds another Norfolk native joining the NFL ranks in Norview product Kaytron Allen, a running back and sixth round draft pick by the Commanders.

"How in the world did he get to Penn State over Virginia Tech? That's the conversation," smiled Tapp. "He's been everything that we thought he was from the draft process and evaluation process... I'm excited to see what another 757 product can do in this here league."

As for Tapp, he's reset, refocused and ready. He and the coaching staff are working to get the burgundy and gold back to the top of the NFC East and the Chesapeake native is looking to add some skills to his toolbox along the way.

"My focus is continue to learn," he pointed out. "Brand-new scheme, brand new coaches I get to learn from. I get to see what they like, what they don't like, how they think, how they process things and I get to put that in my catelog for the next opportunity."

Henderson took over as the team's new defensive line coach earlier this year after Jones was hired as the defensive coordinator. Washington gave up the most yards in the NFL in 2025 and ranked 27th in points allowed. Injuries hurt the Commanders throughout the campaign, as they suffered to a 5-12 season after a 2024 NFC Championship game appearance.

The Commanders continue OTA's next week before kicking off mandatory minicamp June 16.

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