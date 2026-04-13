Team selection opens big week of 72nd Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR)- For four days in April, Portsmouth becomes the center of the basketball world and that stretch tips off this week for the 72nd time.

The Portsmouth Invitational Tournament runs this Wednesday through Saturday at Churchland High School, putting 64 of the top college senior players in the country in the spotlight. Hundreds of pro scouts will evaluate the prospects as they look to make an impression that they hope will lead to a future on the floor.

"There will be more than 250 NBA scouts, there will be European scouts, we'll have 100 of those," said PIT chairman Michael Morris. "We have like 250 media requests so people from all over the world will be here this week and Portsmouth is the center of it."

"Ironically, I used to come here as a kid with my father to watch these games ," Jeremy Jordan, the head coach of Mike Duman, Inc. added. "To have the opportunity to be back on the sideline and it's been an incredible experience the last two years. This is year three for me so I'm excited to be back."

Jordan is the head coach at Poquoson High School.

The week tipped off Monday at Rivers Casino with the eight teams selecting their rosters for the upcoming tournament. 12 games will be contested over the four day event that has featured players such as Tim Hardaway, Scottie Pippen, John Stockton, Dennis Rodman and Ben Wallace, Jimmy Butler and Dorian Finney-Smith.

"We're really proud of our history. This is number 72. Our forefathers have put this together," Morris said. "We're just trying to carry on that legacy they created and try to improve it, make it better and just keep building on it. It's got a long tradition of great basketball, finding players, NBA and so we want to keep that rolling for well into the future."

Games tip off Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Churchland High School. All 12 games will be broadcast live on the Spot Norfolk 27. Team rosters and schedules are listed below.

Wednesday:

Game 1: Sales Systems, Inc. vs. Portsmouth Sports Club- 6:00

Game 2: Rounds Landscaping Service vs. Jani-King- 8:00

Thursday:

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2- 3:30

Game 4: Norfolk Sports Club vs. Portsmouth Partnership- 6:00

Game 5: Portsmouth Economic Development vs. Mike Duman, Inc.- 8:00

Friday:

Game 6: Loser Game 4 vs. Loser Game 5- 3:30

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2- 6:00

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5- 8:00

Saturday:

Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 6- 12:30

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5- 2:30

Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8- 5:00

Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8- 7:00

TEAM ROSTERS

Sales Systems, Inc:

Rafael Castro (George Washington)

Jalen Washington (Vanderbilt)

Tobi Lawal (Virginia Tech)

Cade Tyson (Minnesota)

Jaden Henley (Grand Canyon)

Corey Camper Jr. (Nevada)

Meechie Johnson (South Carolina)

Tamin Lipsey (Iowa State)

Portsmouth Sports Club:

Ernest Udeh Jr. (Miami)

Rienk Mast (Nebraska)

Tre Carroll (Xavier)

Lajae Jones (Florida State)

J'Vonne Hadley (Louisville)

Josh Dix (Creighton)

Melvin Council Jr. (Kansas)

Tavari Johnson (Akron)

Rounds Landscaping Service:

Duke Brennan (Villanova)

Malik Reneau (Miami)

Nick Townsend (Yale)

John Camden (California)

Kowacie Reeves Jr. (Georgia Tech)

Donovan Atwell (Texas Tech)

Robert McCray V (Florida State)

Kylan Boswell (Illinois)

Jani-King:

Amani Lyles (Akron)

Malik Dia (Mississippi)

Tre'Von Spillers (Wake Forest)

Tre White (Kansas)

Riley Kugal (Central Florida)

Chase Ross (Marquette)

Tre Donaldson (Miami)

Nijel Pack (Oklahoma)

Norfolk Sports Club:

Felix Okpara (Tennessee)

Trey Kaufman-Renn (Purdue)

Jaxon Kohler (Michigan State)

Corey Stephenson (Florida International)

Nimari Burnett (Michigan)

Seth Trimble (North Carolina)

Themus Fulks (Central Florida)

Nate Johnson (Kansas State)

Portsmouth Partnership:

Carson Cooper (Michigan State)

Ezra Ausar (USC)

Rashaun Agee (Texas A&M)

Zach Cleveland (Liberty)

Max Mackinnon (LSU)

Otega Oweh (Kentucky)

Javontae Campbell (Bowling Green)

Duke Miles (Vanderbilt)

Portsmouth Economic Development:

Izaiyah Nelson (South Florida)

KeShawn Murphy (Auburn)

Devin McGlockton (Vanderbilt)

David Green (Tulsa)

AJ Storr (Mississippi)

Jaylin Sellers (Providence)

Quadir Copeland (NC State)

Moe Odum (Arizona State)

Mike Duman, Inc.:

Ven-Allen- Lubin (NC State)

Robbie Avila (Saint Louis)

Mark Mitchell (Missouri)

Solomon Washington (Maryland)

Jordan Riley (East Carolina)

Anthony Roy (Oklahoma State)

Zaivian Lee (Florida)

Boopie Miller (SMU)

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