Show your support during Military Appreciation Month with Operation Care Package

May is Military Appreciation Month, and if you want to show your support for our armed forces, you can do it with Operation Care Package.

Simple things like shampoo, deodorant, kind words and a full pantry are all things we might take for granted, but they make a world of difference for our troops.

Drop off everyday essentials, snacks, travel-sized toiletries or even personal notes at the Navy Federal Credit Union branches below now through May 31.



1020 N. Eden Way, Chesapeake

Gainsborough Square Shopping Center, 111 Gainsborough Square, Chesapeake

Villages of Stoney Run, 12828 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News

Marketplace Tech Center, 12070 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News

Peninsula Town Center, 2023 Von Schilling Drive, Hampton

50 Hampton Club Drive, Hampton

7979 Hampton Boulevard, Norfolk

Janaf Crossings, 1140 N Military Highway, Norfolk

303 County Street, Portsmouth

5627 W. High Street, Portsmouth

1202 N Main Street, Suffolk

Collins Square Shopping Center, 4001 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Virginia Beach

Red Mill Walk Shopping Center, 2261 Upton Drive, Virginia Beach

1772 Salem Road, Virginia Beach

Newtown at Settler's Market, 5226 Monticello Avenue, Williamsburg

For more information, click here for a complete list of accepted donation items and drop off locations.

Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union, in support of Operation Gratitude.

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