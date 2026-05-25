Poquoson's Jones commits to Clemson

POQUOSON, VA (WTKR)- Carter Jones had more offers than he probably knew what to do with, but when it was decision time, the Poquoson offensive lineman knew exactly where he would call home.

Jones verbally committed to Clemson on Monday evening, picking the Tigers over Penn State, Georgia, Tennessee and more than 40 total scholarship options given to him over the course of his high school career.

"Clemson really separated themselves, I think really just by culture, fit, development," Jones told 247 Sports after his announcement. "I think Coach (Matt) Luke is a phenomenal offensive line coach. I think what Dabo Swinney has in place there with the faith behind it and faith built into the program really impressed me."

The Tigers made an impression on the Bull Islander star from early in his high school playing days and he kept the program in the front of his mind as more offers came rolling in.

"I've always had Clemson as a high contender ever since I went down to camp my freshman, going into sophomore year," he noted. "Since then I think Clemson's just grown on me."

Jones has been a staple of Poquoson's offensive line during the course of the last three seasons, leading the Islanders to three consecutive Region 2A championships and three straight state semifinal appearances.

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