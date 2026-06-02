King's Fork's Henderson verbally commits to Maryland

SUFFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Anthony Henderson Jr. has grown into one of the top receivers in the state and that's reflected in the list of college offers he's received.

He narrowed his list down to one on Monday.

Henderson verbally committed to Maryland, picking the Terps over Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Duke, James Madison and Rutgers. He'll head to College Park in hopes of helping the program compete with the likes of Michigan and Ohio State.

After breaking onto the scene during his first two high school seasons at Bruton, Henderson transferred to King's Fork prior to his junior season in 2025 and helped the Bulldogs to a Region 5B championship game appearance. The squad finished the 2025 season 11-2 and fell just short of a Southeastern District crown.

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