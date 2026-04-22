Stith returns to 757, joins Hampton staff as associate head coach

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Bryant Stith is no stranger to Hampton Roads. Now he will call the area home once again, just on the other side of the water.

The former Old Dominion assistant was named the associate head coach at Hampton and will join Ivan Thomas's staff for the 2026-2027 campaign, the school announced Tuesday afternoon. Stith has spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach at UNC-Greensboro.

An NBA veteran guard, Stith was on Jeff Jones's coaching staff for nine years with the Monarchs, helping them to an NCAA Tournament and the NIT semifinals. He played for Jones at UVA before a 10-year NBA career.

Stith found success as a high school head coach as well. He reached the state championship game in all seven seasons leading Brunswick High School and claimed three consecutive state crowns from 2011-2013.

Hampton is coming off a 13-19 season, 7-11 in the CAA, in Thomas's second campaign leading the program. The team was 11th in the conference in scoring (69.9 ppg), and last in field goal percentage (41.4 percent) and three-point percentage (29.4 percent). The Pirates posted a winning record in the head coach's first year, going 17-16.

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