Fifth annual Champions League Championship set for Sunday

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- It's one of the most inspiring baseball games you'll see and is focused on giving kids who otherwise may not get the chance an opportunity to experience America's pastime.

The Champions League sees children with physical and intellectual handicaps take the field and take their swings. Sunday will feature the fifth annual Champions League Championship, including young inclusive athletes from the host Kempsville PONY Baseball, Great Neck PONY Baseball and Little Creek National PONY Baseball.

The game will air live on The Spot Norfolk 27 from noon- 2 p.m. WTKR News 3 sports director Marc Davis will be joined by former Major League All-Star Michael Cuddyer, while a handful of special guests and mascots will make an appearance. News 3's Anthony Sabella and chief meteorologist David Aldrich will also be on hand for the broadcast.

It's an event that will feature an entire community coming together to create a platform for the champions. High school baseball and softball players are at the field to assist the participants as well as plenty of parents and fans.

Join us for the fifth annual Champions League Championship, Sunday at noon on The Spot Norfolk 27.

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