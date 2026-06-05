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Norfolk Academy's Rodgers sprints to middle school state titles

Jeremiah Rodgers took home state crowns in the 100m and 200m events during the middle school state championships.
Norfolk Academy's Rodgers sprints to middle school state titles
Jeremiah Rodgers
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NORFOLK, VA (WTRK)- An up-and-coming track star added some championships to his resume during the Virginia middle school state track and field meet.

Jeremiah Rodgers, an eighth grader at Norfolk Academy captured two state crowns, crossing the line first in both the 100m and 200m dashes.

Rodgers won the 100m with a time of 11.57 seconds and posted a winning mark in the 200m of 23.32 seconds.

Now the young standout turns his attention to high school at Norfolk Academy, where he plans to play football and run track for the Bulldogs during his freshman year.

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