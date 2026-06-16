Former Hokie Lane eyes sophomore surge in second NFL season

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- Mandatory minicamp is a little bit different for Jaylin Lane this time around. This year, he knows what to expect.

"Now that I have gotten through a full offseason and getting ready to finish out minicamp, I feel like I'm more prepared for it," Lane noted after Tuesday's practice. "I'm able to approach it in a different mindset."

The wide receiver is gearing up for NFL season number two. Lane takes the field as part of a deep receiver core that includes Terry McLaurin, Luke McCaffrey, Van Jefferson and Treylon Burks, along with rookie Antonio Williams. He's making sure to be a sponge every single time out and soak up as much knowledge as possible.

"I've just been trying to grow every day, learn from Terry, Van, Dyami (Brown), guys who have been doing it at a high level," said Lane. "I'm taking coaching every day, so I'm just trying to get better each and every day."

The former Virginia Tech star showed flashes on both offense and special teams during his rookie campaign. Lane returned two punts for touchdowns in 2025 and pulled down 14 receptions for 225 yards. He enters his second NFL season looking to take his game to the next level.

"I'm just trying to elevate those things," he pointed out. "At receiver I want to be better than I was last year and on the return side I want to be better than I was last year and do whatever it takes to help the team."

It doesn't hurt to have his headquarters in the same state as his college program. Granted, Virginia Tech certainly is not right down the street from Ashburn, but Lane noticed Hokie fans cheering him on during his rookie year.

"I definitely feel the Hokie love, felt it since last April when I got drafted," smiled Lane. "It's been a cool thing having both fan bases, because most Tech fans are Washingtonf fans. That was pretty cool."

Lane is embracing the grind in June to help raise the potential of success in the fall. He's working to improve one yard at a time in hopes of helping the Commanders get back to the top of the NFL.

"This is where you win games, not when it comes down to the fourth quarter in September," he said. "It's right here where you kind of build the mindset and the mentality to go win that."

The Commanders wrap up mandatory minicamp on Thursday. They'll have a break before training camp kicks off in late July.

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