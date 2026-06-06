Maury uses late home run to take region baseball crown, Jamestown stops Churchland

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Lee Garris wasn't even supposed to be in the line-up for Maury baseball. He was dealing with some back issues that flared up during warm-ups.

The Commodores sure are glad he worked his way into the batting order as a substitute.

Garris clubbed a game-winning opposite field solo home run in the bottom of the fifth, leading Maury to an 8-7 win over cross-town rival Granby in the Region 5B championship game Friday at War Memorial Stadium.

"The plan was to sit out, but I saw my team down and I knew I had to get back in the game," the James Madison-bound senior said after the win. "When I hit that ball, all the emotions just came out."

Maury held a 5-2 lead after the opening frame, but the Comets charged back to take a 7-5 advantage in the top of the fourth. A two-run single up the middle by Walter Rieger in the bottom of the inning tied things up and Garris's heroic round-tripper came in the bottom of the fifth.

The Commodores will host Cox in Tuesday's state quarterfinal, while Granby will visit Great Bridge.

In the nightcap, Jamestown claimed the Region 4A title with a 3-1 win over Churchland.

A pair of first-inning runs proved to be enough as senior pitcher Grant Nelson was tough on the mound. The Truckers found the scoreboard in the fourth, but the Eagles held them off to claim the region crown.

Jamestown will host King George in its Class 4 state quarterfinal meeting, while Churchland will travel to Atlee.

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