WTKR and Rivers Casino Portsmouth to host 'Survivor' casting call this spring

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Aspiring castaways, we've got something for ya! WTKR and Rivers Casino Portsmouth are hosting a casting call for possible contestants on a future season of 'Survivor' on CBS.

The casting call will be held at Rivers Casino Portsmouth on Friday, April 24. We'll welcome all fans to come out for the opportunity to outwit, outplay, and outlast their competitors.

If you're ready to dig deep, fill out the registration form below — and be sure to print out and bring a signed copy of the CBS/Paramount waiver to the event. You'll be able to download a copy of the waiver after completing the event registration form.