Virginia Insider Episode 11: Lauren Blackwood on writing "Snow White" novel "Fair & Sinister Heart" for Disney

NORFOLK, Va. — New York Times bestselling fantasy novelist Lauren Blackwood ("Within These Wicked Walls") joins Chandler Nunnally to chat about her experience working with one of the biggest media companies in the world, as she was chosen by Disney to pen "Fair & Sinister Heart," a tie-in novel for the 2025 live-action "Snow White" film.

Blackwood details her creative process, and how she maintained a focus on rich, character-based narrative, while working inside a highly collaborative storytelling framework.

Find "Fair & Sinister Heart" along with Lauren Blackwood's other work at laurenblackwood.com.

