Chef Patrick's "Golden Hour Sour" and more good eats on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Patrick Evans-Hylton joins Coast Live with some summer seasonal selections, including a "Golden Hour Sour" cocktail, chips & salsa and some delicious salad recipes!

Here's what Chef Patrick had to say about today's selections on his Virginia Eats and Drinks blog:

SHAKE IT UP, BABY WITH VIRGINIA SPIRITS: CELEBRATE THE LONG DAYS WITH OUR GOLDEN HOUR SOUR

In 1620, colonist George Thorpe established Virginia as the Birthplace of American Spirits, distilliing the first batch of American corn whiskey at Berkeley Plantation, an estate situated along the banks of the James River between present day Williamsburg and Richmond.

Today, Bourbon and Whiskey Vodka, Gin, Moonshine and everything in between, makes Virginia’s spirits industry is as diverse as the Commonwealth itself. You’ll find a community of distilleries making small-batch, craft spirits in every region of the state.

Today we raise a glass to Ironclad Distillery, a rising star in Virginia’s spirited landscape, where heritage, craftsmanship, and innovation converge in every bottle.

Located in the heart of Newport News, Ironclad is known for producing bold, complex bourbons and other small-batch spirits that reflect the soul of the Commonwealth—crafted with Virginia-grown grains, aged in the ever-shifting tides of coastal air, and bottled with purpose.

At the helm of this operation is Owen King, a dedicated craftsman whose deep knowledge and steady hand have helped shape Ironclad’s distinct character. His commitment to both tradition and experimentation brings nuance to the distillery’s lineup—each sip layered with intention, each pour telling a story.

But Ironclad is more than one man—it’s a movement rooted in place and pride, pushing Virginia spirits forward with each barrel. Whether you're a curious newcomer or a seasoned whiskey drinker, Ironclad Distillery offers a taste of something authentically local, thoughtfully made, and undeniably memorable.

For more on fine distilleries across the Commonwealth, turn to the Virginia Spirits Board.

We craft Ironclad Distillery’s bourbon offering into a delightful cocktail.

Warm, glowing, and just tart enough to keep things interesting, it’s perfect for sipping as the sun dips low.

Here’s how I make my Golden Hour Sour:

In a shaker filled with ice, add 2 ounces bourbon, 1 ounce pineapple juice, and 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice. Shake, and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with a skewer of pineapple chunks and fresh mint sprig.

Bourbon comes from Ironclad Distillery, IroncladDistillery.com.

For more on Virginia Spirits, VirginiaSpirits.org.

BON APPETIT TO VIRGINIA’S FINEST: SUMMER SIZZLES WITH CHIPS AND SALSA

From the Bay to the Blue Ridge, there are folks who put their heart and soul into the delightful dishes they craft.

One of those is America De Loatch.

America started Salsas Don Sebastian in 2016, after constantly overhearing family and friends wish that there were better salsa options available on the market.

Those comments led to her husband to make his own salsa from a recipe that originated with his grandmother in the 1920’s .

Others tasted the salsa and encouraged America and her husband to offer it for sale.

So America took the entrepreneurial reigns, testing recipes in her neighborhood, trading salsa for honest opinions. She launched her business, Salsas Don Sebastian, in local farmers markets and grocery stores.

The products can also be ordered online.

Look for an assortment of salsas, from mild to medium to hot to impossible for all you chili heads out there. There’s also a spicy jalapeño dip, and corn tortillas to scoop them all up.

Today we are sampling:

+ Jalapeno Dip, a creamy dip with a strong taste of jalapeños and cilantro.

+ The Summertime Bundle, which comes with tortilla chips, Picapoco mild salsa, La Original medium salsa, and Pica un Chingo hot salsa

Salsas Don Sebastian, based in Midlothian, is a Virginia's Finest product.

Virginia's Finest is a program from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The classic Virginia's Finest trademark identifies, differentiates, and promotoes top-quality Virginia agriculture and specialty food and beverage products.

Buyers and consumers have grown to recognize the blue and red "VA" check mark logo and know they are purchasing top quality Virginia-produced and processed items.

Only Virginia products that meet or exceed quality standards are eligible for the Virginia's Finest program.

Visit SalsasDonSebastian.com.

For more on Virginia's Finest, VaFinest.VDACS.Virginia.gov.

ON YOUR PLATE: TRY OUR SENSATIONAL SUMMER SALADS

Summer is a season of long, lazy days steeped in sunlight and nostalgia.

Days stretch into evenings lit by fireflies and fireworks. Time slows down, and a pattern sets in: good folks, good food, and simple joys.

In the middle of it all comes Independence Day when family and friends gather on manicured lawns heavy with the aroma of hickory smoke, holding a plate piled high with flame-licked meats and vegetables.

And salads, the ever-important sidekick to those burgers, dogs, and steaks.

We’re not talking Caesars here. These are decadent offerings of creamy potato salad, vinegary three-bean salad, hearty pasta salad, grandmother’s Southern coleslaw.

These salads are not afterthoughts. They’re traditions in a bowl.

They are flavored with the flavors of memory: intimate backyard gatherings, picnics by the water, family reunions, gatherings large and small.

The salads are comforting and essential.

Here’s three of my tried-and-true salads I prepare at summer cookouts while my husband, Doug, watches over the grill outside.

These recipes originally ran in the Virginian-Pilot newspaper.

Watermelon & Feta Salad with Sassy Honey-Lime Vinaigrette

Vinaigrette Ingredients:



3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice; about 1 large lime

1 teaspoon finely grated lime zest

1 teaspoon honey

1/ 2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Salad Ingredients:



5 cups seedless watermelon, cut into 1-inch cubes

1/ 2 cup thinly sliced radishes; about 4 medium radishes

1 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/4 cup fresh mint leaves, torn; about 15-18 mint leaves

2 tablespoons fresh basil, torn; about 8-10 basil leaves

1 tablespoon roasted pumpkin or sunflower seeds

Make the vinaigrette: In a small bowl or jar, whisk together the lime juice, zest, honey, salt, and pepper. Slowly whisk in the olive oil until the mixture is smooth and emulsified. Set aside.

Assemble the salad: In a large bowl, combine the watermelon and radishes. Toss gently. Drizzle the vinaigrette over the salad and fold everything together carefully to keep the melon intact.

Scatter crumbled feta, mint, and basil over the top. Serve immediately, or chill at least 30 minutes before serving to let the flavors marry. Just before serving, sprinkle salad with seeds.

Optional, also consider adding parmesan cheese shavings on top of the salad.

The salad can be served right from the bowl, or added to plates atop a small bed of arugula.

Serves 4–6.

Charcuterie Pasta Salad with Zesty Herb Vinaigrette

Salad Ingredients:



8 ounces short pasta like rotini, penne, or bowtie

3/4 cup giariniera, drained and rough chopped (see note, below)

1/2 cup diced or chopped Genoa salami, or your favorite deli meat

1/2 cup diced or chopped pepperoni

1/2 cup cubed sharp cheddar

1/2 cup crumbled feta or cubed mozzarella

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley or basil (optional)

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Vinaigrette Ingredients:



3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 small garlic clove, finely minced or grated

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano or 1 teaspoon fresh oregano, chopped

1/4 teaspoon dried basil or 1/2 teaspoon fresh basil, chopped

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Cook the pasta: Boil the pasta in well-salted water until al dente. Drain and rinse under cool water. Set aside to cool completely.

Make the vinaigrette: In a small bowl or jar, whisk together the red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic, oregano, basil, salt, and pepper. Slowly whisk in the olive oil until emulsified. Taste and adjust seasoning.

Assemble the salad: In a large bowl, combine the cooled pasta with salami, pepperoni (or roast beef), cheeses, pickles, olives, and gherkins. Toss gently.

Pour the vinaigrette over the pasta salad and toss until everything is coated. Fold in fresh herbs, if using. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to let the flavors marry. Serve chilled or at cool room temp.

Note: Giardiniera is a tangy, pickled vegetable mix made with a variety of chopped vegetables like cauliflower, carrots, celery, bell peppers, and sometimes olives, all marinated in vinegar and oil. Find it in the pickle aisle of your market.

Creamy Biergarten Potato Salad with Bacon + Egg

Ingredients:



1-1/2 pounds Yukon Gold or red potatoes, peeled and cut into ¾-inch cubes

1/3 cup plain whole milk yogurt

1/3 cup sour cream

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar or white wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon celery seed

2 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped

3 slices thick-cut bacon, cooked until crisp and crumbled

2 tablespoons finely chopped cornichons or dill pickles

1/2 small red onion, finely diced

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Cook the potatoes: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and cook until just fork-tender, about 10–12 minutes. Drain and let cool slightly.

Prepare the dressing: In a large bowl, whisk together yogurt, sour cream, Dijon mustard, vinegar, celery seed, salt, and pepper until smooth.

Mix the salad: Add warm potatoes to the bowl and gently fold to coat with the dressing. Stir in the chopped red onion, pickles, chopped egg, and crumbled bacon.

Sprinkle with parsley and give it a taste; adjust with a little more salt or vinegar if needed. Serve slightly warm or chilled.

Serves 4–6.

For more on Chef Patrick and Virginia Eats + Drinks visit VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com

