A New View at Harbour View on Coast Live

Hampton Roads—With a new 100-thousand square foot addition to The Bon Secours Medical Center, the Harbour View campus is expanding its reach to citizens in the Suffolk area and beyond. The center includes 18 private inpatient rooms along with four new operating rooms.

Coast Live’s April Woodard toured the new wing and spoke with Dr. Daniel Salomonsky, Chair of Emergency Medicine, regarding emergency signals that may occur, especially during the summer.



