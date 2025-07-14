Wellness for The Entire Family on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Two organizations with missions to improve mental wellness in our area are teaming up by sponsoring Surviving Through Mental Health: Family Matters. The Norfolk Community Service Board, along with project ORF, are offering the event free of charge on Thursday, July 17, 2025, from 5 pm to 9 pm.

July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness month and the event, in its second year is spotlighting mental health awareness, healing, and resilience in minority communities.

Presented by:

Norfolk Community Services Board/Project ORF

www.norfolk.gov/stmh