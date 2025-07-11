Rising Country Star Carrie Brockwell on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA-- Carrie Brockwell is an emerging singer-songwriter from Chesterfield, Virginia. She may look familiar because she received her golden ticket on American Idol in 2022 and later sold out her first benefit concert, raising $10,000 for local causes.
Since Carrie has performed at the Grand Ole Opry and at Nashville’s Bluebird Café.
She is a rising star while attending college in Nashville in between gigs.
-Upcoming shows:
• July 13
Indian Fields Tavern
Charles City, Va
• July 30
Perkinson Center, Chester
• July 31
Tortuga's Lie, Nags Head
August 8th: The Reserve at the Highlands