Rising Country Star Carrie Brockwell on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA-- Carrie Brockwell is an emerging singer-songwriter from Chesterfield, Virginia. She may look familiar because she received her golden ticket on American Idol in 2022 and later sold out her first benefit concert, raising $10,000 for local causes.

Since Carrie has performed at the Grand Ole Opry and at Nashville’s Bluebird Café.

She is a rising star while attending college in Nashville in between gigs.

-Upcoming shows:

• July 13

Indian Fields Tavern

Charles City, Va

• July 30

Perkinson Center, Chester

• July 31

Tortuga's Lie, Nags Head

August 8th: The Reserve at the Highlands