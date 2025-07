Dr. Mike Heithaus and Candace Fields from "Investigation Shark Attack" discuss "Sharkfest 2025" from National Geographic, and what insights it offers for viewers hungry for shark content.

Beginning July 5, National Geographic’s gill-ty pleasure of the summer, SHARKFEST, returns for its wildest season yet, delivering 25+ hours of heart-pounding encounters, cutting-edge science and stunning footage of the ocean’s most misunderstood predator.

Find "Sharkfest 2025" on NatGeo and Disney+/Hulu.