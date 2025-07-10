The Next Star Athletes in the 757 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—It brings together professional athletes with the athletic stars of the future for camp, bowling, and more. Hampton Roads Youth Foundation has been serving the area’s youth for twenty-nine years, and this year’s all-star weekend is packed with more events than ever. Founder Carl Francis sat down with Coast to discuss the transformation of the program for nearly three decades.
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.