A Milestone for Habitat for Humanity on Coast Live

Habitat Legacy on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Habitat for Humanity is hard at work changing lives during a significant milestone — the first Work Project since President Jimmy Carter’s passing.

The Carters were united by their lifelong commitment to ensuring everyone has access to safe, decent, and affordable housing. Their partnership began with Habitat for Humanity in 1984. Over the next four decades, their annual work project helped build, renovate, or repair 4,447 homes worldwide, powered by the dedication of more than 100,000 volunteers.

