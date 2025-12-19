Roberta Lea Brings the Holiday Spirit on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Country singer-songwriter Roberta Lea is bringing holiday cheer with the debut of two original Christmas songs, created in collaboration with fellow artists Jennifer Gammill and Kam Franklin. Lea and Gammill co-wrote “First Christmas With You,” a festive track celebrating love and togetherness during the season. She also collaborated with Grammy-nominated Houston artist Kam Franklin on “Too Much of Me,” a new holiday single that blends soulful vocals with heartfelt storytelling. Together, the artists showcase the power of creative collaboration, delivering fresh holiday music that reflects warmth, connection, and seasonal spirit.

