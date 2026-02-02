How to keep pets safe during harsh cold weather conditions on Coast Live

Rachel Bellis, Director of local affairs for PETA’s Cruelty Investigations Department, stresses the importance of keeping animals safely indoors during harsh winter weather in an interview on Coast Live.

What do you do if you see an animal outside that needs help?

PETA reminds viewers that instances of possible animal cruelty should be reported to local law enforcement. Concerned citizens can report animal emergencies by contacting PETA at 757-622-PETA (757-622-7382). You can visit peta.org for more information and to report animal cruelty via an online form.

Paid for by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).