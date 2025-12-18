The Holidays at Admirals at Rivers Casino on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—A top dining destination in Hampton Roads, Admirals Steak and Seafood stands out as fine dining redefined. The atmosphere is elegant and the food exceptional. Plus, there are specials for different nights of the week, including ladies' night, Live Jazz on Thursdays, and a monthly weekend brunch.

Chef Hector Colon showed Coast’s April Woodard a few other reasons why Admirals is a great place to eat during the holiday.

Holiday Dining at Admiral’s



Christmas Eve & Christmas Day: Dinner from 5 p.m. – midnight New Year’s Eve: Extended hours — open until 1 a.m. First Sunday Brunch -- January 4, 2026

Holiday Dining at Crossings Café

