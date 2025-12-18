Star skaters talk behind-the-scenes of "Disney On Ice" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — "Disney On Ice" is at Norfolk Scope! Married skating duo Graham and Katarina Hockley share insights from behind the scenes of the family-favorite show with decades of history.
"Disney On Ice" presents "Mickey’s Search Party"
Dec 18 – 21, Scope Arena
Link to purchase tickets: sevenvenues.com
Dates/Show Times:
- Thursday, December 18 7:00 PM
- Friday, December 19 7:00 PM
- Saturday, December 20 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM
- Sunday, December 21 11:00 AM & 3:00 PM
Here's the official synopsis of the show, courtesy of "Disney On Ice":
Join Mickey Mouse and his friends at Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party, an adventure filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics and unexpected stunts! Look for clues in the search for Tinker Bell through immersive, fantastic worlds. Explore the colorful spirit realm of Coco, sail away with Moana as she bravely saves her island, see Belle in the sky as the enchanted chandelier comes to life, and sing-along with Elsa in the icy world of Frozen. Make memories during Aladdin, Toy Story and The Little Mermaid as the search party becomes an all-out celebration!