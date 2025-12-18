Star skaters talk behind-the-scenes of "Disney On Ice" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — "Disney On Ice" is at Norfolk Scope! Married skating duo Graham and Katarina Hockley share insights from behind the scenes of the family-favorite show with decades of history.

"Disney On Ice" presents "Mickey’s Search Party"

Dec 18 – 21, Scope Arena

Link to purchase tickets: sevenvenues.com

Dates/Show Times:



Thursday, December 18 7:00 PM

Friday, December 19 7:00 PM

Saturday, December 20 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, December 21 11:00 AM & 3:00 PM

Here's the official synopsis of the show, courtesy of "Disney On Ice":