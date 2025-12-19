Joy Ministries Holiday Event on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—It’s a community Christmas event, and it’s free to the general public. A winter Wonderland is taking place at Joy Ministries Miracle Center, full of fun and holiday games.

Registration is required for families with children to enjoy the holiday spirit with crafts, food, and holiday activities.

Danette Crawford, founder of Joy Ministries, spoke with Coast’s April Woodard about some of the families impacted by this winter wonderland over the years.

Joy Ministries Winter Wonderland

Holiday Experience

Saturday, December 20th, 10 am-2 pm

Miracle Center, 625 Independence Parkway, Chesapeake

Free (Registration Required)

Phone Number 757-420-2625.

Presented by: Joy Ministries