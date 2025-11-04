Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

White George Speaks Black History on Coast Live

thewhitgeorge on Coast Live
Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—He's a white guy who has an affinity for sharing black history, and he's been on an HBCU Homecoming tour this season. George Sedberry, Jr. goes by the nickname @TheWhitGeorge on social media, where he often shares unknown historical facts about Black Americans on his platforms, and he has more than 500,000 followers paying attention.

George was just in Hampton Roads, taking in Hampton University's homecoming, and stopped by Norfolk State to post a segment online.

He even attended The Battle of the Legends in Philadelphia — a nationally televised football game featuring Delaware State and Norfolk State, led by head coaches and former teammates Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson.

Coast's April Woodard found the influencer by sending him a direct message online and got to chat virtually with George.

More from Coast Live

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

True Crime 757 Podcast