Upcoming concert supports conservation of the Lynnhaven River on Coast Live

Upcoming concert supports health of the Lynnhaven River on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Tom Reel, Founder of TORCH (Thanking our Resident Community Heroes) and Karen Forget, Executive Director of Lynnhaven River NOW, share a preview of an upcoming Virginia Symphony concert to benefit conservation efforts for the Lynnhaven River.

Lynnhaven River Now Benefit Concert
Musicians of the Virginia Symphony Orchestra
Ian Niederhoffer, conductor
November 15 - 4:00 pm
Harrison Opera House
Tickets available at vafest.org, by calling 757 -282-2822, or in person at the Virginia Arts Festival Box Office at 440 Bank Street

