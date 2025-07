DUCK, NC - The Sanderling Resort has recently undergone a $15 million transformation that included the launch of Chef Vivian Howard’s newest restaurant, Theodosia.

We explored the resort’s elevated amenities, rich Outer Banks history, and its positioning as a year-round luxury retreat for families, couples, and multi-gen travelers.

