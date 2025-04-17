Watch Now
Virginia Insider Episode 7: Dewayne White, Army veteran to veteran comic

NORFOLK, Va. — Chandler Nunnally welcomes comedian Dewayne White for a conversation delving into White's time serving in the U.S. Army, his transition into a full-time stand-up comic, what inspires him when writing material, and his experience shooting his first special, "A Boy Named Shannon."

Find "A Boy Named Shannon" on streaming platforms at dewaynewhitecomedy.com.

