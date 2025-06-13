Virginia Insider Episode 12: Queen Claudine Ellis, Living A Real Estate Dream

NORFOLK, Va. — A powerful force in the real estate industry, Queen Claudine Ellis combines business acumen with strong community connections.

A proud graduate of Norfolk State University and Harvard University, she leads Dream Girls of Real Estate with a commitment to empowering others through education and mentorship. With more than two decades of experience and a reputation for effective negotiation and exceptional client service, Queen Claudine is redefining leadership in the industry.

Her journey is marked by faith, resilience, and unwavering excellence.

