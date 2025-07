News 3, Southern Bank, and the Norfolk Admirals are teaming up again this summer to help local teachers clear their school supply wish lists.

For the past few years, we've hosted this campaign to help teachers pay for items that they typically buy themselves.

In 2024, we raised more than $4000 for 10 local teachers.

If you want to help local teachers clear their school supply wish lists, fill out the donation link below. WTKR will match the first $2,500 raised!