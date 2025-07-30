Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
How "Noodle Man" achieves excellence in Chinese cuisine on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Chandler Nunnally heads out to Noodle Man in Virginia Beach to witness the traditional hand-pulled noodle technique used in the kitchen, sampling many fan-favorite dishes from the restaurant's made-from-scratch menu.

Want to see what has everyone talking about Noodle Man? Check out the menu and plan your visit to this elite culinary experience at noodle-man-virginia-beach.com.

Locations in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
Coming December 2025 to Red Mill - 1157 Nimmo Pkwy Suite 108, Virginia Beach.

  • 1047 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23455
    Phone Number : +1 757-222-9666
  • 1508 Sam's Cir # 100, Chesapeake, VA 23320
    Phone Number : +1 757-410-1999

