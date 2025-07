HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Back to school can be a stressful time as parents ease their kids back into their school routine, but the City of Chesapeake is giving parents the resources they need to make the transition seamless.

Come aboard for this free family event at the Chesapeake Conference Center called, Get on The Bus.

Get on the Bus Family Fun Event

July 31, 2025 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Chesapeake Conference Center

FREE School Supplies

FREE School/Sports Physicals

And Immunizations