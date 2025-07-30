The Class before Class on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA-In a few weeks, students will be returning to college campuses around the country. Parents can prepare by buying blankets, books, and clothes, but one way for predominantly female students is by taking a self-defense class.

Sgt. Nick Davison of the VBSO Training Division and Emergency Response Team and Master Deputy II Karen Walsh, also of the Training Division, stopped by Coast to show us a special class they are offering to students who are college-bound.

Free College Prep Essential

Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office

Self-Defense Course

August 2, 9am – Noon

Training Academy

411 Integrity Way, Va Beach

To Reserve A Spot Email: ndavison@vbso.net