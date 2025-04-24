Watch Now
Virginia Insider Episode 8: Tim Reid - Actor, Comedian, Film Director and "The Black Forest Gump"

NORFOLK, Va. — After his one-man show at Norfolk State University, we spoke to Tim Reid about why he is being called the Black Forest Gump. Reid, known for his role as Mr. Gaines on "Sister, Sister," has enjoyed a successful career in Hollywood.

He often reflects on his humble beginnings in Hampton Roads, emphasizing how those experiences shaped his journey and fueled his dedication to his craft.

