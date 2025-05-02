Virginia Insider Episode 9: Improv, Sketch, and the power of comedy with Courtney Richard and Brad McMurran

NORFOLK, Va. — Courtney Richard and Brad McMurran from Push Comedy Theater join Chandler Nunnally for a conversation that covers their theatrical backgrounds in sketch comedy, the origins of Norfolk's Push Comedy Theater and the burgeoning improv scene in Hampton Roads, and the pair's collaboration on "Panties in a Twist," the biggest all-women comedy show in the country, now in its 12th year.

Catch "Panties in a Twist" at the historic Wells Theatre in Downtown Norfolk, May 9 and 10.

Learn more at pushcomedytheater.com.

Watch Episode 8 below