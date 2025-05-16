Virginia Insider Episode 10: Kendis Gibson on mental health recovery and psychedelic therapy

NORFOLK, Va. — Emmy-winning journalist Kendis Gibson discusses his life-changing experience with psilocybin therapy with Virginia Insider host April Woodard. How a psychedelic treatment helped him discover self-love and heal from past trauma related to growing up gay in Belize. Kendis shares his journey of living authentically and offers valuable insights on mental health recovery and embracing one's identity through storytelling.

Watch Episode 9 below