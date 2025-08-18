Made in VA: Chef Patrick's favorite food & drink from the commonwealth on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Patrick Evans-Hylton joins Coast Live with some sensational selections showcasing the very best food & drink made by artisans right here in the Commonwealth of Virginia!

Here's what Chef Patrick had to say about today's selections on his Virginia Eats and Drinks blog:

BON APPETIT! CELEBRATE VIRGINIA’S FINEST WITH CLARK + HOPKINS

Food practically ran through the Clark family veins — elaborate dinner plans were made during family breakfast, and ingredients were sought out like prized heirlooms.

Inspired by a lifetime of cultural exploration through food, Brandon spent over two decades learning and cooking in Northern Virginia restaurants, and knew he was onto something when his friends started asking for custom hot sauce blends.

In 2017, Clark + Hopkins was born with the mission of bringing the world into your kitchen.

Clark + Hopkins captures regional flavors in a single bottle, no more diluted dishes or cultural compromise.

The company is chef-driven food and a passport to culinary adventure.

In addition to hot sauces, the signature flavors are echoed on other products, including Virginia peanuts, popcorn, and more. We sample several of these offerings today.

Clark + Hopkins is a member of Virginia's Finest, a program from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Virginia's Finest showcases and promotes top-quality Virginia agriculture and special food and beverage products.

CHEERS TO SUMMER — RAISE A GLASS WITH OUR ROSÉ SANGRIA

We're tickled pink—literally.

That’s right, we’re diving into the world of rosé, the blushing beauty of the wine world that’s more than just a summertime flirtation.

Rosé may seem trendy, but its roots run deep—ancient Greece and Rome were mixing red and white wines long before Instagram made it fashionable.

These days, winemakers still create rosé in that manner, but more common is through maceration, where red grape skins are left to mingle with juice just long enough to blush.

And oh, the character.

Rosé dances in the glass with shades ranging from the palest ballet slipper to vivid watermelon.

On the nose, expect fragrant whispers of fresh strawberry, rose petal, and citrus zest.

On the palate?

A crisp kiss of red berries, melon, and just a hint of minerality—clean, refreshing, and irresistibly easy to love.

Pair it with a picnic spread of prosciutto, ripe peaches, goat cheese, and crusty bread.

Or serve it alongside shrimp tacos, grilled vegetables, or a zesty niçoise salad. Rosé is a charmer with everything from brunch to sunset soirées.

Rosé is also the base for a sassy sangria. Here's how we make ours:

STRAWBERRY–RASPBERRY ROSÉ SANGRIA

Juicy, berry-rich, and softly sweet without any citrus or fizz.

Ingredients

1 bottle chilled dry rosé wine

1 cup sliced fresh strawberries

1 cup fresh raspberries

½ cup Chambord (raspberry liqueur) or crème de cassis

1 cup white grape juice (or apple juice for a lighter sweetness)

Ice

Directions

In a large pitcher, combine the rosé, strawberries, raspberries, Chambord, and grape juice. Stir gently to mix, being careful not to crush the raspberries too much. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 20–30 minutes so the berries infuse the wine. Serve over ice, spooning some berries into each glass.

ON YOUR PLATE — SMALL PLATES, BIG FLAVOR AT PRESS 626

We recently enjoyed a visit to Press 626 Wine Bar, a tony wine bar and bistro.

Nestled in a charming 1906 Victorian home in the historic Ghent section of Norfolk, Press 626 serves up old-world charm while offering a contemporary and relaxed dining experience. Indulge in elevated comfort foods and small plates, savor expertly crafted cocktails, and an extensive wine list.

On our plate:

Cheese & Charcuterie:

Smoked Gouda / Sage Derby / Espresso Bellavitano / House-made Boursin / Salami / Iberico Chorizo / + Accoutrements

Pork & Scallion Dumplings:

House-made, Steamed Pork Dumplings / Aged Black Vinegar / House-made Chili Oil / Green Onion

Duck Confit Spring Rolls:

Shredded Duck Confit / Carrot / Cabbage / Onion / Celery / Fried Onions / Wrapped in Feuille de Brick & Deep Fried / Served with Hoisin Aioli

Warm Beets & Brussels:

Roasted & Flash Fried Beets & Brussels Sprouts / Almonds / Golden Raisins / Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

Croquetas de Jamon:

Deep Fried & Breaded Croquettes made w/ Local Surryano Ham / Gruyere / Onion

Roasted Pear & Farro Salad:

Spinach / Gorgonzola / Dried Figs / Walnuts / Farro / Roasted Pear / Maple Citrus Vinaigrette

Kudos to Executive Chef Leeroi Fontelera.

For more on Chef Patrick and Virginia Eats + Drinks visit VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com

