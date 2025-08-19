Schael Sheet Metal Works on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— The Chamber of Commerce is honoring small businesses in our region, and Schael Sheet Metal Works of Suffolk, Virginia, rose to the top. Whether Schael is creating metal parts for a warehouse HVAC system or carving delicate metal pieces of art for local artisans, this business relies on its small yet dedicated staff of workers to deliver.

The Small Business of the Year Awards celebrate the critical contributions of small businesses and entrepreneurs across the Hampton Roads region.