Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Festive fashionable fits and stocking stuffers from Coastal Edge on Coast Live

Festive fashionable fits and stocking stuffers from Coastal Edge on Coast Live
Posted
and last updated

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Olivia Roos and Lola Goodloe from Coastal Edge show off the wide array of trendy items available from the local retail favorite, perfect for anyone young or old this holiday season!

Check out coastaledge.com for more, or stop by any location in Hampton Roads:

Coastal Edge 21st Street
316 21st St, Virginia Beach, VA
(757) 422-4640

Coastal Edge RedMill
1157 Nimmo Pkwy #107, Virginia Beach, VA
(757) 427-5665

Coastal Edge Lynnhaven
701 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA
(757) 974-9714

Coastal Edge Pembroke
4554 Virginia Beach Blvd #810, Virginia Beach, VA
(757) 499-9155

Coastal Edge Greenbrier
1412 Greenbrier Pkwy #107, Chesapeake, VA
(757) 424-0055

More from Coast Live

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Holiday Helpers 2025

Positively Hampton Roads

Holiday Helpers Toy Drive