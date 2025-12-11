Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
Coast Live

Actions

Cautious Driving during The Holidays on Coast Live

Cooper Hurley on Coast Live
Posted

  HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The hustle and bustle of the holidays are here, and did you know that means there are more hit and run accidents in parking lots? That’s according to the Cooper Hurley injury lawyers, who warn that drivers should be on alert.
Attorney Griffin O’Hanlon shared something to consider, like planning ahead so you’re not rushing between events or stores. It's also suggested that drivers park in well-lit, high-visibility areas, and make sure to be extra cautious as a pedestrian.

Presented by: Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers
757-333-3333
9 Locations Across Hampton Roads

More from Coast Live

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Holiday Helpers 2025

Positively Hampton Roads

Holiday Helpers Toy Drive