Cautious Driving during The Holidays on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The hustle and bustle of the holidays are here, and did you know that means there are more hit and run accidents in parking lots? That’s according to the Cooper Hurley injury lawyers, who warn that drivers should be on alert.

Attorney Griffin O’Hanlon shared something to consider, like planning ahead so you’re not rushing between events or stores. It's also suggested that drivers park in well-lit, high-visibility areas, and make sure to be extra cautious as a pedestrian.

