A New Option for Depression on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— Major depressive disorder (MDD) is one of the leading causes of disability worldwide, affecting millions and contributing to a significant economic and societal burden.
Yet, access to care remains a major barrier.

Today, a new FDA-cleared accelerated depression treatment is changing the landscape, offering relief in days instead of weeks.

It's called Accelerated Deep TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) or SWIFT ("Short-Course With Intrinsic Field Targeting"). We spoke with Dr. Richard A. Bermudes, MD who provided more insight into the groundbreaking treatment.

