Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
10  WX Alerts 4  Closings/Delays
Coast Live

Actions

12 Days of Yule in Hampton on Coast Live

Hampton for the Holidays on coast live
Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Hampton Museum is bringing its own brand of holiday cheer with 12 Days of Yule, a spectacular variety show that celebrates the arts in all their forms. This festive event showcases local talent through music, dance, theater, and visual performances, creating a magical experience for the whole family. From traditional holiday favorites to contemporary artistic expressions, 12 Days of Yule transforms the museum into a vibrant stage where the community comes together to honor creativity and the spirit of the season.

Hampton for the Holidays: The 12 Days of Yule,
Hearth and Herald Friday, December 12th
Hampton History Museum.120 Old Hampton Lane
For Tickets: 12 Days of Yule

More from Coast Live

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Holiday Helpers 2025

Positively Hampton Roads

Holiday Helpers Toy Drive