12 Days of Yule in Hampton on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Hampton Museum is bringing its own brand of holiday cheer with 12 Days of Yule, a spectacular variety show that celebrates the arts in all their forms. This festive event showcases local talent through music, dance, theater, and visual performances, creating a magical experience for the whole family. From traditional holiday favorites to contemporary artistic expressions, 12 Days of Yule transforms the museum into a vibrant stage where the community comes together to honor creativity and the spirit of the season.

Hampton for the Holidays: The 12 Days of Yule,

Hearth and Herald Friday, December 12th

Hampton History Museum.120 Old Hampton Lane

For Tickets: 12 Days of Yule