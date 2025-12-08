Help with Holiday Helpers on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Holiday Helpers is a campaign with WTKR Southern Bank, Shops at Hilltop, and The Admirals collecting toys and funds for families in shelters.

For Kids needs 5,000 toys to help about 1,500 families who’ve reached out for assistance.

Coast Live sent Host, April Woodard, to some of the participating shops in Virginia Beach, where new toys are being collected for For Kids.

If you’d like to help your neighbors in need and give them a stress-free, joyous holiday, drop off new, unwrapped toys at any of these locations — including any Southern Bank branch — starting the Friday after Thanksgiving through Dec. 12.

Drop off Toys Here:

All Southern Bank locations

All Cinema Cafe locations

Admirals Hockey games

Hilltop: My Gym, Born Primitive, and Another Broken Egg at the Virginia Beach Hilltop Shops.