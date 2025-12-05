Virginia Stage Company Gets You in the Holiday Spirit on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Two Festive plays celebrating the same holiday. The Virginia Stage Company continues its holiday tradition with A Merry Little Christmas Carol and A Sherlock Carol, two festive productions written by playwright Mark Shanahan that capture the spirit of the season in very different but equally delightful ways. A Merry Little Christmas Carol, directed by Maryanne Kiley, runs December 3 – 23, and A Sherlock Carol, directed by Steve Pacek, runs December 4 – 28 at the historic Wells Theatre in downtown Norfolk.

