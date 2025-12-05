Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Virginia Stage Company Gets You in the Holiday Spirit on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Two Festive plays celebrating the same holiday. The Virginia Stage Company continues its holiday tradition with A Merry Little Christmas Carol and A Sherlock Carol, two festive productions written by playwright Mark Shanahan that capture the spirit of the season in very different but equally delightful ways. A Merry Little Christmas Carol, directed by Maryanne Kiley, runs December 3 – 23, and A Sherlock Carol, directed by Steve Pacek, runs December 4 – 28 at the historic Wells Theatre in downtown Norfolk.

