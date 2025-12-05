A New Disney Ship Hits the Sea on Coast Live

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Disney Cruise Line’s new ship, the Disney Destiny, sets sail on its maiden voyage on November 20 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The ship is introducing all-new imaginative spaces and experiences inspired by legendary heroes and villains from beloved Disney, Pixar, and Marvel tales.

Designed with families in mind, Disney Destiny features spaces and entertainment dedicated exclusively for kids and adults to enjoy on their own, and even more for families to experience together.

