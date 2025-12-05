Rugged Evolution and Joe Smith Partner on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Rugged Evolution is teaming up with former pro NBA player Joe Smith for the 1st Annual Coat & Toy Giveaway. The effort will provide supplies to area children at the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church on Saturday December 13, 2025 10-3 pm.

Smith already serves as the product ambassador and partnered with Rugged Evo to reach out to the community he has supported through his basketball camps for several years.

In addition to beard care. Rugged Evo has ventured into skin care with a new line of products for men.

Rugged Evolution Foundation’s Annual Coat & Toy Giveaway

Sat. December 13, 2025 10 am-3 pm

Mt. Sinai Baptist Church

6421 Providence Rd, VA Beach

Children’s Coast Sizes Available 2T-16

https://www.ruggedevolutionfoundation.org/ to donate or contact us by calling (757) 955-0656.

Presented by: Rugged Evolution