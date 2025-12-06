Conner Kingston and the Ground Below on Coast Live

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Conner Pittman has been performing for over 10 years, playing guitar and bass and singing with multiple groups across Hampton Roads. He debuted his long-awaited first album, "Threw Me In," under the artist name "Conner Kingston" on October 26th. The album has been described as "Acoustic Rock", with a blend of alternative, folk, and pop influences. He hopes to continue making music and performing at venues with his band in 2026 and beyond.

Follow Conner and these social media platforms:
Facebook: Conner Kingston
Instagram: @conner.pittman.music @thegroundbelowmusic

