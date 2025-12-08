HUPTI Smiles Helps Bring Joy to Kids on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Pediatric cancer is a hard diagnosis any time of the year, but helping families bring smiles to their kids’ faces during the holidays is especially important. That’s why Hampton University Proton Cancer Institute has its HUPTI Smiles Pediatric Giving Program and is urging supporters to purchase holiday gifts to help fund it.

Director of marketing Tiffany Rogers brought in Pete the Pirate to help spread some holiday joy and share tips on how you can support the program.



Presented by: Hampton University Proton Cancer Institute

Huptismiles.org

757-251-6800