Holiday Shows at The Z on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Z is celebrating 10 wonderful years, and it's bringing back two favorite shows to celebrate the holidays in Virginia Beach.

A Soulful Christmas, choreographed and directed by Jennifer Kelly-Cooper, takes a time warp with classic holiday songs and familiar-looking groups who perform them. Get ready for your Soul Train dance, where guests are invited on stage for this number.

Holidivas is also back, and director Jessi DiPette dropped a few easter eggs about this year's show.

Presented by: Zeiders American Dream Theater

