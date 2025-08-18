Breast health expert talks moving forward after cancer diagnosis on Coast Live

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Breast health expert discusses how to move forward after cancer diagnosis on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dr. Stephanie Repole, MD from Chesapeake Regional Breast Care explains different risk factors and treatment options for breast cancer, and why early detection is the key component for a full recovery.

Bra-ha-ha 5K Run/Walk
Saturday, September 6, 2025
Jennings Outpatient Center
844 Battlefield Blvd. N, Chesapeake
Register at brahaha.org by August 31 before the rate goes up!

Bra-ha-ha Awards Show & Auction
Friday, October 3, 2025
Delta Hotel by Marriott – Chesapeake
Featuring co-emcees April Woodard and Chandler Nunnally

The Bra-ha-ha is an event of the Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that supports the programs, services and equipment needs of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare. Learn more at brahaha.org.

